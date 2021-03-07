Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.