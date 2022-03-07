The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
