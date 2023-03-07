Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather for…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll…