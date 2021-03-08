Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.