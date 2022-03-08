Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.