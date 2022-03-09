Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. E…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with f…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It sho…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to …