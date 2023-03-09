Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
