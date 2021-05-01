 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert