Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 49-degree l…
This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…