Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. Tempera…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It shou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a dras…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. I…
Seventy-six: It's the number of tornadoes the Jackson, Mississippi, area experienced in less than five weeks.