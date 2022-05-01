Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.