Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.