Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is i…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchbur…
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at …