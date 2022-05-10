Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
