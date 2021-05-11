 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

