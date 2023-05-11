Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
