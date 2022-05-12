It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lync…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…