Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.