Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
