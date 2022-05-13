Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.