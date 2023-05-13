Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sun…