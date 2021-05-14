 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

