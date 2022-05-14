Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.