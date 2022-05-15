Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.