Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
