Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.