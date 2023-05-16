Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
