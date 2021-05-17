Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
