The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Peri…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It sh…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will se…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to r…