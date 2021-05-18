Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.