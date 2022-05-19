The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the ho…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain toda…
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…