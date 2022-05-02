The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
