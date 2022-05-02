Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.