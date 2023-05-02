Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.