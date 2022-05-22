Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.