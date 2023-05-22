Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are show…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…