Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.