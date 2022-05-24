 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 8:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert