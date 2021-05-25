Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high tempe…