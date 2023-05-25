It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are show…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…