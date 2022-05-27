Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.