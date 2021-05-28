Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
