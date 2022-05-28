Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.