The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast b…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forec…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low.…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 deg…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Win…