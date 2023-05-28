Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.