Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see ra…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared fo…