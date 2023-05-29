Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 50 degrees is…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a …
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…