The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
