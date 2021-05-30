 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

