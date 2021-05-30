Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
