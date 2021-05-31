 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

