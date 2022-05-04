Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.