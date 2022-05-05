Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
