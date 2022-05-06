Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
