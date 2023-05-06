Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.