Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.