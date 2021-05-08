 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

